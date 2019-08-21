Iranian news agency says Adrian Darya tanker leased to Revolutionary Guards

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By REUTERS
August 21, 2019 08:44
DUBAI - Iran's semi-official ILNA news agency said on Wednesday the tanker Adrian Darya tanker, which was released after being detained in Gibraltar, is currently leased to the country's elite Revolutionary Guards.

The United States has issued a warrant to seize the tanker on the grounds that it had links to the Revolutionary Guards C (IRGC), which it designates as a terrorist organization."It is worth noting that the Grace 1 vessel, renamed Adrian Darya after the seizure, is a Korean-made oil tanker owned by Russia which is currently leased to the Revolutionary Guards," ILNA said, without citing a source.


