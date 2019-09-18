Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iranian official says Saudi Arabia proved that "it knows nothing"

By REUTERS
September 18, 2019 19:11
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

DUBAI - Saudi Arabia proved that "it knows nothing," an advisor to Iran's president tweeted on Wednesday, after the kingdom displayed evidence it said proved the assault on its oil sites was "unquestionably sponsored" by Tehran.

"The press conference proved that Saudi Arabia knows nothing about where the missiles and drones were made or launched from and failed to explain why the country's defense system failed to intercept them," Hesameddin Ashena tweeted.In an attempt to support its assertion that Iran was responsible for weekend attacks, Saudi Arabia displayed drone and missile debris it said was undeniable evidence of Iranian aggression.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 18, 2019
Javad Zarif accuses US of "economic war" against Iran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut