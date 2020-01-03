The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iranian spokesman: Iran will 'undoubtedly avenge the blood of Soleimani'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 3, 2020 14:23
Iran will "undoubtedly avenge the blood of Soleimani," said a spokesman for the Iranian government, according to Ynet.
"Iranian forces will respond in a way that Trump won't forget," he added.
Chabad emissaries told to be aware after Soleimani assassination
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/03/2020 02:01 PM
Flu death toll rises to 16 as one-year-old baby dies
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/03/2020 11:28 AM
Internet, phone issues in Golan Heights amid security preparations:report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/03/2020 11:09 AM
Measles exposure in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
  • 01/03/2020 08:41 AM
Netanyahu shortening Greece trip, returning to Israel soon - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/03/2020 06:01 AM
Qasem Soleimani reportedly killed in Baghdad Airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2020 04:02 AM
Algeria appoints a new government during ongoing political crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/02/2020 11:00 PM
Netanyahu in Athens: Alliance with Greece, Cyprus brings security
Party calling for release of murderer of prime minister Rabin approved
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/02/2020 07:30 PM
U.S. sees signs Iran or its allies may be planning attacks -Pentagon chief
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/02/2020 06:37 PM
Taxi protest: Drivers jeer a driver who took a passenger from airport
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/02/2020 06:11 PM
Netanyahu meets Cypriot leader Anastasiades in Athens
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/02/2020 06:03 PM
Gantz: Netanyahu will face the court of public opinion at the ballot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/02/2020 05:48 PM
Shaked: Political matters are for the public, not the courts to decide
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/02/2020 05:40 PM
Former US housing secretary Castro drops out of 2020 Democratic race
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/02/2020 05:14 PM
