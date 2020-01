Iranian spokesman: Iran will 'undoubtedly avenge the blood of Soleimani'

Iran will "undoubtedly avenge the blood of Soleimani," said a spokesman for the Iranian government, according to Ynet."Iranian forces will respond in a way that Trump won't forget," he added.

