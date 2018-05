Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei said Thursday that "Palestine will be liberated from the enemies and Jerusalem will be its capital."



Speaking ahead of the Islamic summit in Istanbul and in honor of the start of Ramadan, he added that "The Palestinians are suffering under [the rule of] a fake entity, and Muslims are content to stand by and watch.



"The United States is a partner to the Israeli entity in its crimes against the Palestinians."



