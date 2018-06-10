June 10 2018
|
Sivan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Iran's Revolutionary Guards kill six who crossed border from Iraq

By REUTERS
June 10, 2018 17:26
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards killed six militants who had crossed the border from Iraq and intended to carry out operations inside the Islamic Republic, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the head of the Guards ground forces, said on Sunday, according to state media.

Three more militants were wounded in the clashes, which took place near Oshnavieh and Sarvabad in northwestern Iran, and explosives and weapons were recovered in the operation, Pakpour said.

The Guards issued a statement on Saturday noting that nine militants had been killed in clashes with the Guards in the same area on Friday.

Pakpour did not elaborate on the identity of the militants, but he called them word "terrorists", which the Guards generally use to mean Sunni Muslim militants who are enemies of Shi’ite Iran.

In June 2017, Islamic State militants carried out coordinated attacks at the parliament building in Tehran and the mausoleum of Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini south of the capital, killing at least 18 people.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 10, 2018
Philippine troops kill 15 militants in air and ground assaults

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut