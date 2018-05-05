Iran's Rouhani criticizes ban on Telegram messaging app

DUBAI - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has criticized the ban imposed on popular messaging app Telegram by the conservative-run judiciary, saying the move was "the opposite of democracy".



Iran blocked Telegram - widely used by Iranians, the state media, politicians and companies - earlier this week to protect national security, state television said, weeks after a similar move by Russia.



Iran had been considering the ban since January when protests over economic grievances erupted in more than 80 cities and later turned into demonstrations against the clerical and security elite.



Some officials said protesters used Telegram to organize rallies, which were ultimately contained by the Revolutionary Guards and their affiliated volunteer Basij militia. The app was temporarily blocked in January.



Share on facebook Share on twitter