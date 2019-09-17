Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran's Zarif says US "in denial" by blaming Iran for Saudi attacks

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 20:31
DUBAI - Iran's foreign minister said in a tweet on Tuesday that the United States was in denial for suspecting Iran over attacks on Saudi oil facilities, and ignoring that Yemenis were fighting back after years of war against the kingdom.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday the United States was reviewing evidence that suggests Iran was behind the attacks on Saudi oil facilities and stands ready to defend its interests and allies in the Middle East."US is in denial if it thinks that Yemeni victims of 4.5 yrs of the worst war crimes wouldn't do all to strike back. Perhaps it's embarrassed that $100s of blns of its arms didn't intercept Yemeni fire," Mohammad Javad Zarif Said on Twitter. "But blaming Iran won't change that." (Reporting by Dubai newsroom Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


