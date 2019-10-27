Iraq orders Saudi news agencies to suspend operations in country

The Iraqi government decided to suspend the operation of Saudi Arabian news channels Al-Arabiya and Al Hadath in Iraq under the pretext of a lack of a license on Saturday night, according to Al-Arabiya.



Reporters for the two agencies were told by Iraqi police to stop any press activity.The officers of Al-Arabiya were attacked by masked gunmen earlier in October when protests first swept the nation.



