Iraq orders Saudi news agencies to suspend operations in country

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 27, 2019 00:29
The Iraqi government decided to suspend the operation of Saudi Arabian news channels Al-Arabiya and Al Hadath in Iraq under the pretext of a lack of a license on Saturday night, according to Al-Arabiya.

Reporters for the two agencies were told by Iraqi police to stop any press activity.The officers of Al-Arabiya were attacked by masked gunmen earlier in October when protests first swept the nation.


