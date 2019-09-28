Iraq to open Al-Qaim border-crossing with Syria on Monday

Iraq will open the Al-Qaim border-crossing with Syria on Monday, Iraq's state news agency (INA) said on Friday.

INA cited the head of the border crossing authority as saying that Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi had agreed to open the crossing and that it was ready for travelers and trade.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });