Iraq to open Al-Qaim border-crossing with Syria on Monday

Iraq will open the Al-Qaim border-crossing with Syria on Monday, Iraq's state news agency (INA) said on Friday.
INA cited the head of the border crossing authority as saying that Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi had agreed to open the crossing and that it was ready for travelers and trade.
