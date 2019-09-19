Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraq's oil marketer SOMO denies Saudi request for crude supplies

By REUTERS
September 19, 2019 17:12
BAGHDAD - Iraq's State Organization for the Marketing of Oil (SOMO) on Thursday denied that Saudi Arabia had asked it for crude supplies for its domestic refineries, the Iraqi state news agency reported.

SOMO "categorically denies any request from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to supply it with crude," the news agency cited its head Haidar al-Kaabi as saying.The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Saudi Arabia had asked for as much as 20 million barrels of crude.


