Islamic Jihad takes credit for latest rockets fired at Israel

The Islamic Jihad took credit for the latest rockets fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip during the weekend, according to the Army Radio.



The report claimed that the Islamic Jihad is trying to incite the situation between Israel in Gaza, while Hamas is trying to maintain the clam as they discuss terms of ceasefire with Israel."Israel bears full responsibility for its crimes against the Palestinian people," the Islamic Jihad responded.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });