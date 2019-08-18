Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Islamic Jihad takes credit for latest rockets fired at Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 18, 2019 12:09
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Islamic Jihad took credit for the latest rockets fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip during the weekend, according to the Army Radio.

The report claimed that the Islamic Jihad is trying to incite the situation between Israel in Gaza, while Hamas is trying to maintain the clam as they discuss terms of ceasefire with Israel."Israel bears full responsibility for its crimes against the Palestinian people," the Islamic Jihad responded.


