Islamic State claims suicide bomb attack on separatist fighters in Yemen's Aden -Amaq

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack in the Yemeni port of Aden that killed six southern separatist fighters on Friday, the militant group's Amaq news agency said.



The attack was carried out by a militant on a motorcycle and targeted a patrol from the Security Belt group, part of a separatist front fighting Yemeni government forces for control of the major port city.

Aden has been the scene of a surge of fighting that has complicated efforts to end Yemen's complex war.

