Islamic state claims responsibility for wedding suicide attack in Kabul

By REUTERS
August 18, 2019 13:24
CAIRO - Islamic State on Sunday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in Kabul on Saturday.

A suicide bomber killed 63 people and wounded 182 in an attack on a packed wedding reception in the Afghan capital, the Afghan interior ministry said on Sunday.


