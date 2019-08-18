Islamic state claims responsibility for wedding suicide attack in Kabul

CAIRO - Islamic State on Sunday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in Kabul on Saturday.



A suicide bomber killed 63 people and wounded 182 in an attack on a packed wedding reception in the Afghan capital, the Afghan interior ministry said on Sunday.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });