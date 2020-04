Israel Police forces stationed in the haredi (ultra orthodox) city of Bnei Brak began removing road blocks used to enforce the curfew imposed on the city to curb the spread of coronavirus, Ynet reported on Wednesday evening.

The actions taken by the police might mean that the curfew will soon be lifted despite no official government statement on the topic as of Wednesday night.Police officers are still on patrol, ensuring that the curfew is still being upheld, the report stated.