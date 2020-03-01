Israel confirms three more cases of coronavirus

Three more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Israel, the Health Ministry reported Sunday night. The total number of people infected in Israel currently stands at 10.





According to the ministry, two of the three patients who tested positive for the virus returned from Italy on EL Al flight LY290 Thursday, February 27. The two, who showed light symptoms of COVID-19, were reportedly infected in Europe.





The remaining passengers on El Al flight LY290 are to remain in home quarantine



