Israel confirms three more cases of coronavirus

The third person infected is a young Israeli from Or Yehuda that contracted the disease after coming in contact with a confirmed carrier of the novel coronavirus.

As of Sunday night, 334 IDF soldiers have been quarantined for fears of having possibly contracted the virus, Israeli media reported. The majority of the soldiers were quarantined after returning from regions with major outbreaks.





Some were quarantined after coming in contact with the Korean delegation, others when brushing elbows with confirmed carriers of COVID-19 returning from Italy, according to the report.





According to Israeli media site Walla, the Health Ministry discovered 300 soldiers who are either currently in Italy or have returned from the state after February 14.