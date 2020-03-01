The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel confirms three more cases of coronavirus

Two of the three patients who tested positively for the virus returned from Italy on Thursday, February 27, on EL Al flight LY290.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
MARCH 2, 2020 00:33
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Three more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Israel, the Health Ministry reported Sunday night. The total number of people infected in Israel currently stands at 10.

According to the ministry, two of the three patients who tested positive for the virus returned from Italy on EL Al flight LY290 Thursday, February 27. The two, who showed light symptoms of COVID-19, were reportedly infected in Europe.

The remaining passengers on El Al flight LY290 are to remain in home quarantine.

The third person infected is a young Israeli from Or Yehuda that contracted the disease after coming in contact with a confirmed carrier of the novel coronavirus.
As of Sunday night, 334 IDF soldiers have been quarantined for fears of having possibly contracted the virus, Israeli media reported. The majority of the soldiers were quarantined after returning from regions with major outbreaks. 

Some were quarantined after coming in contact with the Korean delegation, others when brushing elbows with confirmed carriers of COVID-19 returning from Italy, according to the report.

According to Israeli media site Walla, the Health Ministry discovered 300 soldiers who are either currently in Italy or have returned from the state after February 14.

An IDF air defense recruitment event was canceled for fears of coronavirus, according to the report.
