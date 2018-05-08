May 08 2018
|
Iyar, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Israel orders Human Rights Watch rep to leave, says he urged boycott

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 22:42
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



JERUSALEM - Israel's interior ministry said on Tuesday it had ordered the representative of Human Rights Watch in the country to leave within 14 days, accusing him of supporting a boycott against Israel.



Human Rights Watch, a New York-based rights organization, said the decision showed that Israel was seeking to suppress criticism of its human rights record, and that it would challenge the decision in court.



Omar Shakir, the group's Israel and Palestine Director, holds US citizenship. He has denied the accusation against him.



Israel last year initially denied Shakir a work permit, in a move criticized by the United States. It later granted him a one-year work visa.



On Tuesday Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said he had acted on the recommendation of Gilad Erdan, the minister for strategic affairs, whose department said it had gathered data that Shakir had for years supported a boycott of Israel.



"It is inconceivable that a boycott activist can receive a permit to remain in Israel so that he can act in every possible way against the state. I will use all means to expel such people from the country," Deri's statement said.



But Shakir told Reuters: "I have not called for any form of boycott of Israel during my time at Human Rights Watch and the Interior Ministry acknowledged this in its letter to me ... in which they informed me of their decision to deny an extension to my work visa."



HRW said it supported Shakir.

"This is not about Shakir, but rather about muzzling Human Rights Watch and shutting down criticism of Israel's rights record," Iain Levine, program director at Human Rights Watch, said in the statement.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 8, 2018
Syrian sources: Israeli airstrikes target pro-Assad forces near Damascus

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut