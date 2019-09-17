Israeli Gymnast wins silver and bronze in world championships

Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram won the silver medal in the hoop maneuver and a bronze in the ball maneuver on Tuesday as the world championships began in Baku, Azerbaijan.



Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev congratulated her, saying, "Our Linoy continues to prove that she is an inseparable part of the world's top gymnasts."Another Israeli rhythmic gymnast, Nicole Zelikman, also impressed judges, placing fourth in the hoop maneuver and seventh in the ball maneuver.



