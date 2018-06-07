June 07 2018
Sivan, 24, 5778
Israeli aid mission leaves for Guatemala

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
June 7, 2018 14:34
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Eight Israeli medical personnel left for Guatemala Thursday to provide assistance to the volcano ravaged country.

The mission was organized by Health Ministry and Foreign Ministry in order to give first aid to those suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

Guatemala's Fuego volcano exploded for a second time on June 5, sending rescue workers scrambling for cover beneath the smoking peak, as the death toll from the weekend's eruption rose to at least 72.


