Israeli aid mission leaves for Guatemala

Eight Israeli medical personnel left for Guatemala Thursday to provide assistance to the volcano ravaged country.



The mission was organized by Health Ministry and Foreign Ministry in order to give first aid to those suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.



Guatemala's Fuego volcano exploded for a second time on June 5, sending rescue workers scrambling for cover beneath the smoking peak, as the death toll from the weekend's eruption rose to at least 72.



