Israeli minister threatens to 'liquidate' Assad over any Iran attacks from Syria

JERUSALEM - An Israeli security cabinet minister said on Monday that Israel could kill Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and topple his government if Iran used Syrian territory to carry out attacks on Israel.



"Israel has not gotten involved in the [Syrian] civil war so far," Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz was quoted as telling the Israeli news site Ynet.



"If Syrian President Bashar al-Assad continues allowing Iran to operate within Syrian territory, Israel will liquidate him and topple his regime," he was quoted as saying.



"If Assad lets Iran turn Syria into a military base against us, to attack us from Syrian territory, he should know that will be the end of him."



Share on facebook Share on twitter