May 07 2018
Iyar, 22, 5778
Israeli minister threatens to 'liquidate' Assad over any Iran attacks from Syria

May 7, 2018 11:17
JERUSALEM - An Israeli security cabinet minister said on Monday that Israel could kill Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and topple his government if Iran used Syrian territory to carry out attacks on Israel.

"Israel has not gotten involved in the [Syrian] civil war so far," Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz was quoted as telling the Israeli news site Ynet.

"If Syrian President Bashar al-Assad continues allowing Iran to operate within Syrian territory, Israel will liquidate him and topple his regime," he was quoted as saying.

"If Assad lets Iran turn Syria into a military base against us, to attack us from Syrian territory, he should know that will be the end of him."


