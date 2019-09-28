Israeli runner quits World Athletics Championships due to heat stroke

ISRAELI RUNNER Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (center) breaks down in tears after a mental error in the penultimate lap of last night’s 5,000 meters event at the European Championships cost her a medal.. (photo credit: REUTERS)



Israeli runner Lonah Chemtai Salpeter could not complete the marathon run for women in the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on Saturday after suffering from a heat stroke, Ynet reported.

Salpeter had to end the race while still in fifth place and was evacuated and given medical care, it was reported she was recovering.







