Israeli runner quits World Athletics Championships due to heat stroke

The runner, Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, had to quit the marathon race despite being in the 5’th place

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 28, 2019 03:08
ISRAELI RUNNER Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (center) breaks down in tears after a mental error in the penultimate lap of last night’s 5,000 meters event at the European Championships cost her a medal.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Israeli runner Lonah Chemtai Salpeter could not complete the marathon run for women in the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on Saturday after suffering from a heat stroke, Ynet reported. 
 
Salpeter had to end the race while still in fifth place and was evacuated and given medical care, it was reported she was recovering. 


 


