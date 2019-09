On Wednesday, Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that the US is "escalating" its "economic war on Iranians" following President Donald Trump's announcement that he ordered increased sanctions on Iran.







Escalating US economic WAR on Iranians, @realDonaldTrump ordered SoT "to substantially increase sanctions against the COUNTRY of Iran!"It’s admission that US is DELIBERATELY targeting ordinary citizens: #EconomicTerrorism, illegal & inhuman.



ُStop war & terror. #Security4All. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 18, 2019

