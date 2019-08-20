Jeffery Epstein signed his will two days before he was found dead

Billionaire and sex offender Jeffery Epstein signed his last will and testament two days before he was found dead in his cell in New York, so say his lawyers.

according to these documents, his assets are worth 577 million dollars, that said, the will does not specify who will receive his inheritance.



