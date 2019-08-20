Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jeffery Epstein signed his will two days before he was found dead

By JPOST.COM STAFF
August 20, 2019 03:30
Billionaire and sex offender Jeffery Epstein signed his last will and testament two days before he was found dead in his cell in New York, so say his lawyers.
according to these documents, his assets are worth 577 million dollars, that said, the will does not specify who will receive his inheritance.


