Jewish man stabbed in Monsey, NY, is in critical condition – Report

An orthodox Jewish man was stabbed on Wednesday on his way to synagogue in Monsey, NY, and is now in critical condition, Channel 7 reported.

The attack took place on Howard Drive and the man was stabbed multiple times, according to the Yeshiva World website, which broke the story.

The man was able to inform emergency services who arrived on the scene that he was stabbed and then passed out.

According to him, a car stopped next to him as he was walking to morning prayers and two men jumped out and began to beat him and stab him before fleeing the scene. His description was confirmed by security footage.

The man is currently in critical condition and is being cared for at Westchester Trauma Center. Police are looking into the incident.