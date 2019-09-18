Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Joint List leader Odeh: ‘Abu-Yair, incitement has a price’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 18, 2019 10:22
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh spoke on Channel 12 and told ‘Abu-Yair,’ meaning Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu who is the father of Yair Netanyahu, that “incitement has a price.” 


Netanyahu has a checkered history of making provocative statements about Arab-Israelis. 
On Tuesday, he warned that “Arabs and Leftists,” meaning Jewish-Israelis who oppose his views, are voting “in masses.” 


Yair Netanyahu is known for maintaining a provocative online presence. On Election Day, he re-tweeted an image of Muslim people in line to vote with the caption “wake up! The ballots in [the Arab] sector are breaking every record…we must win in the Right!”

It was revealed the photo is from the elections in Turkey, not in Israel. 


Abu, in Arabic “father of,” is a way of addressing someone in a respectful way. 



