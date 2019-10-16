Joint List leader: Violence epidemic among Arabs requires a tourniquet

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh said on Wednesday that when police is committed to ending crime, as in the city of Netanya, it is able to do so, “now it must do so for the Arab society in Israel,” he said.



“We demand arrests be made and weapons be confiscated,” he said, “but without a government decision to carry out a comprehensive plan, both police and the current administration are using a band-aid when a tourniquet is what is needed."Arab-Israelis protested this week against the violence and organized crime that plague their society calling for increased protection to normative citizens.



