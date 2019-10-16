Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Joint List leader: Violence epidemic among Arabs requires a tourniquet

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 16, 2019 16:40
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh said on Wednesday that when police is committed to ending crime, as in the city of Netanya, it is able to do so, “now it must do so for the Arab society in Israel,” he said.

“We demand arrests be made and weapons be confiscated,” he said, “but without a government decision to carry out a comprehensive plan, both police and the current administration are using a band-aid when a tourniquet is what is needed."Arab-Israelis protested this week against the violence and organized crime that plague their society calling for increased protection to normative citizens.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 16, 2019
Asher Hazut, 14, who was struck by lightning on Zikim beach passed away

By ALON EINHORN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings