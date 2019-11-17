Joint List's Tibi: We are willing to do a lot to bring down Netanyahu

MK Ahmed Tibi [Joint List] responded to reports over the weekend that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz was prepared to bring in the Joint List to form a minority government, saying that his faction "is ready to do a lot to remove Netanyahu."Tibi also said there were contact from Blue and White representatives, but no official proposal from the party."He [Gantz] is no longer hiding his intentions to form a government with terror supporters such as Ahmed Tibi and his friends," Netanyahu said in a Facebook post on Saturday. "A minority government which depends on the Arab parties is an existential threat to the State of Israel."