Jordan: U.S., Russia agree 'essential' to preserve southern Syria truce

By REUTERS
May 28, 2018 15:42
AMMAN - Jordan said on Monday it was discussing developments in southern Syria with Washington and Moscow and that all three parties agreed on the need to preserve a "de-escalation" zone they brokered last year and which has reduced violence.

A senior official who requested anonymity told Reuters the three countries that signed last year's deal to create the zone "saw eye to eye" on the need to preserve it as a key step to "accelerate efforts to reach a political solution" in Syria.

The truce — the first US peacekeeping effort in the war under Donald Trump's presidency — has reduced violence in a particularly sensitive region that includes Syrian territory bordering Israel.


