Justice Minister halts foreclosures due to coronavirus

Justice Minister Amir Ohana halted foreclosures on Sunday, including salaries or bank accounts, due to the financial crisis that is happening because of the novel coronavirus.



This means that people cannot be evacuated from their homes, or have their cars confiscated, if they fail to make their payments.



The exceptions to this decision are people who are not paying child support and people who were fined for violating the Health Ministry’s instructions to remain in quarantine. In these two cases foreclosure will be carried out.