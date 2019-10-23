Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kim Jong Un: S.Korean facilities in Mt. Kumgang resort must be removed

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 00:39
 SEOUL -  North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said South Korean facilities in the Mount Kumgang tourist resort must be removed by agreement with South Korean authorities, and rebuilt in a modern way by North Korean methods, North Korean state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday.

Kim, while inspecting the tourist spot on the east coast of North Korea, said it was a "mistaken idea" for Mount Kumgang to be viewed as a symbol of North-South relations, underscoring that it is North Korean soil, and tourism there must not be under the control of South Korea.

"We will always welcome our compatriots from the south if they want to come to Mt Kumgang after it is wonderfully built as the world-level tourist destination," Kim added. 


