Levy-Abekasis, together with Labor and Meretz, ran on a joint ticket for the 2020 Israeli elections in early March. Speculation has arisen following reports and rumors that Levy-Abekasis is considering defecting from the center-left bloc and joining a Likud-led government.

The Knesset regulating committee on Monday approved the split of MK Orly Levy-Abekasis' Gesher party from the Labor-Meretz alliance, according to a report released by Walla News.