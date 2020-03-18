Kochavi: We are able to handle anything, including coronavirus

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi inspected the Home Command on Wednesday and was presented with details of how it is helping secure the country during the COVID-19 outbreak. Kochavi also spoke with soldiers who will man a call center that will soon handle calls from worried civilians.



“This is a time of emergency,” the chief of staff told the soldiers, “and the IDF is adapting to its needs and those of the country.”



“The IDF is already engaged in a variety of fields offering aid and will be ready to fulfill any task it is given,” he said. “As always, we will be ready for anything.”