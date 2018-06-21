Kurdish YPG to begin leaving Syria's Manbij on July 4

ISTANBUL - Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters will begin leaving northern Syria's Manbij region as of July 4, following a month of preparations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.



He made the comments in an interview with private broadcaster CNN Turk. Cavusoglu said the roadmap for a solution in Manbij agreed upon by the United States and Turkey is being implemented fully.

Earlier this month Turkey and the United States endorsed a tentative deal, in which the Kurdish YPG militia would withdraw from Manbij and Turkish and US forces would jointly maintain security and stability there.