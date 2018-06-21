June 21 2018
Kushner, Greenblatt hold talks with Sisi on second leg of Mideast trip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 21, 2018 17:30
On Thursday, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt  arrived in Egypt to discuss increasing cooperation between the United States and Egypt with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

They also addressed the need to facilitate humanitarian relief to Gaza and the Trump Administration’s efforts to facilitate peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Kushner and Greenblatt's visit to Egypt is part of a five-country tour to hold talks advancing the Mideast peace process.


