Kushner, Greenblatt hold talks with Sisi on second leg of Mideast trip

On Thursday, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt arrived in Egypt to discuss increasing cooperation between the United States and Egypt with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.



They also addressed the need to facilitate humanitarian relief to Gaza and the Trump Administration’s efforts to facilitate peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.



Kushner and Greenblatt's visit to Egypt is part of a five-country tour to hold talks advancing the Mideast peace process.





