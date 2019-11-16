NYC Conference
Labor-Gesher leader Peretz: International coalition needed to fight Hamas

Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz called on Saturday for the creation of an Israeli led regional and international coalition that will lead to a de-militarization of the Gaza Strip in exchange for it being rebuilt and its residents provided with economic opportunities, his office reported in a press release. 
“The attempt by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to contain Hamas,” he said, “and absolve it from responsibility for the recent escalation round had been proven as a mistake.” 
 
Peretz stated that control of the Gaza Strip, in his plan, will eventually be transferred to the Palestinian Authority with the aid of the international community. 
Highway 334 blocked after suspected incendiary balloon found
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/16/2019 11:16 AM
Hundreds of pro-China protesters rally amid Hong Kong chaos
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 08:59 AM
IDF attacks several Hamas posts overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 07:51 AM
Trump asked Tokyo for $8 bln to keep US troops in Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/16/2019 07:06 AM
IDF attacks Gaza targets in response to rockets early Saturday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 05:58 AM
Suspected gunman in California high school shooting dies in hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/16/2019 04:16 AM
MDA treat nine people following rockets from Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 02:56 AM
IDF: Rockets from Gaza identified and intercepted
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 02:28 AM
Red alert in Israel's south
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 02:08 AM
IDF to investigate strike that killed eight members of same family
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 12:08 AM
Kiev says Macron promised Zelenskiy support ahead of east Ukraine summit
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 08:15 PM
U.S. calls on Libya to halt Tripoli war, warns against Russia's role
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 08:09 PM
Former U.S. envoy: corrupt Ukrainians found U.S. partners
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 04:52 PM
Senior state source claims Israel did not agree to stop targeted killings
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/15/2019 01:58 PM
Russian spy chief: New Start treaty with U.S. unlikely to be extended
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 01:18 PM
