Labor-Gesher leader Peretz: International coalition needed to fight Hamas

Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz called on Saturday for the creation of an Israeli led regional and international coalition that will lead to a de-militarization of the Gaza Strip in exchange for it being rebuilt and its residents provided with economic opportunities, his office reported in a press release.

“The attempt by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to contain Hamas,” he said, “and absolve it from responsibility for the recent escalation round had been proven as a mistake.”



Peretz stated that control of the Gaza Strip, in his plan, will eventually be transferred to the Palestinian Authority with the aid of the international community.