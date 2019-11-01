Labor leader Amir Peretz urges the public to join rally in honor of Yitzhak Rabin

Labor party leader Amir Peretz called on the public to join the rally in memory of assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, which will take place on Saturday in Tel Aviv.



"I urge everyone to come to the rally tomorrow, to remind everyone that the most important war is the war for peace," Peretz said on Friday.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });