Hezbollah: Two Israeli drones fall near Beirut

By REUTERS
August 25, 2019 03:53
An Israeli drone fell in the southern suburbs of Beirut, dominated by the Iran-backed movement, and a second drone exploded near the ground before dawn on Sunday, a Hezbollah official told Reuters.


The second drone caused damage when it crashed in a neighborhood of the Dahyeh suburbs close to Hezbollah's media center, the official said. Residents said they had heard the sound of an explosion in the suburbs. No further information was immediately available.

The Palestinian Quds news agency shared photos on Twitter taken at the scene where the drone fell.

A large explosion was heard in a suburb south of Beirut on Saturday night, according to Sky News Arabia.


