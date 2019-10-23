Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanese prosecutor charges ex-PM Mikati, Bank Audi for "illegitimate" gains

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 12:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - A Lebanese public prosecutor has brought charges against former prime minister Najib Mikati and Bank Audi for making illegitimate gains by obtaining subsidised housing loans, the state news agency reported on Wednesday.

The charges brought by Ghada Aoun, a prosecutor for Mount Lebanon, were also against Mikati's son Maher and his brother Taha. They were referred to a judge for investigation.Mikati's office could not immediately be reached for comment. A Bank Audi representative said the bank had no immediate comment.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 23, 2019
U.S. welcomes German security zone idea for Syria, but unlikely to take part

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings