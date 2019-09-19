Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanon cen.bank agrees to Jammal Trust bank request to liquidate itself

By REUTERS
September 19, 2019 13:08
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)


BEIRUT - Lebanon's central bank said on Thursday it agreed to a request from Jammal Trust Bank, which was hit by US sanctions last month, to liquidate itself.


The value of the bank's assets, and its share of the national deposit guarantee body, are in principle enough to pay all deposits and commitments, the central bank statement said.

It said the money of all depositors would be guaranteed at maturity.


