Lebanon cen.bank agrees to Jammal Trust bank request to liquidate itself





BEIRUT - Lebanon's central bank said on Thursday it agreed to a request from Jammal Trust Bank, which was hit by US sanctions last month, to liquidate itself.





The value of the bank's assets, and its share of the national deposit guarantee body, are in principle enough to pay all deposits and commitments, the central bank statement said. It said the money of all depositors would be guaranteed at maturity.

