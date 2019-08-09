Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanon to announce release of Canadian held in Syria

By REUTERS
August 9, 2019 13:19
BEIRUT - Lebanon's security chief Abbas Ibrahim will on Friday announce the release of a Canadian who was being held in Syria, an official Lebanese source said.

The source did not give further details but Ibrahim, who last month mediated the release of U.S. citizen Sam Goodwin from detention in Syria, will give a news conference later on Friday.


