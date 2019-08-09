Lebanon to announce release of Canadian held in Syria

BEIRUT - Lebanon's security chief Abbas Ibrahim will on Friday announce the release of a Canadian who was being held in Syria, an official Lebanese source said.



The source did not give further details but Ibrahim, who last month mediated the release of U.S. citizen Sam Goodwin from detention in Syria, will give a news conference later on Friday.



