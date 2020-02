A left-wing activist was attacked with an iron rod outside a Likud conference in Netanya Saturday night, according to a report by Haaretz.Witnesses at the scene said that the activist was attacked after police stopped dividing left-wing protestors and Likud supporters. The left-wing demonstrator, Itai Nevo, 33, said that a few men attacked him and broke some of his teeth. Nevo filed a complaint with the police about the assault.