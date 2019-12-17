Leviathan gas field ordered to pause operations due to health concerns

A temporary injunction was filed preventing the Noble Energy company from conducting "operations involving gas emissions" at the Leviathan gas field, according to Calcalist. The order was filed by Judge Eli Abarbanel at a district court in Jerusalem on Tuesday, as the judge froze the permit for gas emissions that had been granted to the Noble company by the Ministry of Environmental Protection.The decision to freeze the permit is temporary and a hearing will be held on Sunday to address a lawsuit filed by the municipalities of Zichron Yaakov, Jisr az-Zarqa, Megiddo, Pardes Hanna-Karkur and Emek Hefer and the Zalul environmental NGO.Abarbanel wrote in his decision that the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Nobel did not succeed in disproving the claim that the gas field would cause irreversible damage to public health if operations were not stopped.The judge's order also prevents Noble from beginning the third stage of Leviathan's operations, in which a poisonous amount of emissions that would usually only be permitted over a period of a year and four months or two and a half years would be emitted within a period of eight hours, according to the lawsuit.