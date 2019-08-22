Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Liberman: 'Yisrael Beytenu has and will continue to support civil unions.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 22, 2019 16:30
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Avigdor Liberman, Chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, responded to a letter his party recieved yesterday from various LGBTQ organizations, asking them to clarify the party's stance regarding the legaliation of LGBTQ marriage and civil unions. 

"Since the day of it's inception, Yisrael Beytenu has supported the idea that you should 'live and let live', and respects every human being equally.""The Likud party's commitment to the Haredi parties over the past 10 years has brought with it an exacerbation of the extortion and radicaliztion that is evident in current legislation."


