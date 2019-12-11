Liberman blames both Likud and Blue and White for political crisis

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman blamed both Likud and Blue and White for the current political impasse on Wednesday.“Two parties who together have 65 seats bear responsibility for an unnecessary election. Beyond ego of who goes first in a rotation, both parties essentially preferred elections to a unity government,” Liberman said addressing journalists in a press conference.After blasting Prime Minister Netanyahu on Facebook earlier in the day, Yisrael Beytenu leader slammed Blue and White, saying that "they tricked their voters. They went out of their way to please the haredim, despite their calls for a secular unity government."He also criticized Blue and White leader Benny Gantz claiming that he was ready to form a government with Arab parties.