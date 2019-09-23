Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Liberman says he didn't compromise

By
September 23, 2019
Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman wrote on Facebook following his first meeting with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz since the September 17 election on Monday that in the meeting, he merely reiterated the views he expressed throughout the election campaign.

Liberman said he called on Gantz to form a secular national-unity government of Blue and White, Likud and Yisrael Beytenu with a rotation in the Prime Minister's Office that would not include extremists. He also called for the same far reaching changes on matters of religion and state that he called for during the election.He expressed hope that Rivlin would find a solution to the dispute over who would go first in a rotation.

"I wish Rivlin well when he meets with the two largest parties and that a stable unity government will be formed soon," he said.


