The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Liberman to Gantz: You will never get a deal with Netanyahu

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 19, 2020 19:08
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman slammed Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on Sunday saying that, from what he (Liberman) knows about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Gantz won’t be able to sign a unity government deal “not today and not tomorrow.”  
 
Telling Gantz that “now is your moment of truth,” Liberman suggested Gantz approves on Monday a package of five bills brought to the Knesset by Liberman’s party.  
 
The bills include an automatic termination of a serving prime minister if he or she are indicted during their term in office, a forced resignation of a prime minister or minister if indicted, and the annexation of the Jordan valley.  
  
French coronavirus deaths near 20,000, ICU numbers fall
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 07:13 PM
Health Ministry reports Weitzman lab coronavirus malfunction solved
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/19/2020 06:49 PM
Canadian coronavirus deaths rise by almost 12% in a day - official data
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 06:31 PM
UK reports 596 COVID-19 deaths as total tops 16,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 06:28 PM
Canada police dealing with active shooter in Nova Scotia province
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 05:01 PM
UK hospital COVID-19 deaths rise by smallest amount in nearly 2 weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 04:38 PM
Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 1,135, confirmed infections 27,740
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 02:19 PM
Spain's coronavirus toll slows, with 410 deaths overnight
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 12:20 PM
Russia records record daily rise of over 6,000 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 11:56 AM
Hamas: Israel responsible for coronavirus in Gaza, must send medical aid
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/19/2020 11:30 AM
Israeli 29-year-old dies of coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/19/2020 11:27 AM
Man from Bnei Brak arrested for sending fake Health Ministry message
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/19/2020 11:12 AM
Retail stores may open after Independence Day if positive trend continues
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/19/2020 11:04 AM
21 of Taiwan's 22 new coronavirus cases are navy soldiers
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 10:46 AM
Singapore reports 596 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 6,588
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 10:42 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by