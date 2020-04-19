Liberman to Gantz: You will never get a deal with Netanyahu

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman slammed Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on Sunday saying that, from what he (Liberman) knows about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Gantz won’t be able to sign a unity government deal “not today and not tomorrow.”



Telling Gantz that “now is your moment of truth,” Liberman suggested Gantz approves on Monday a package of five bills brought to the Knesset by Liberman’s party.



The bills include an automatic termination of a serving prime minister if he or she are indicted during their term in office, a forced resignation of a prime minister or minister if indicted, and the annexation of the Jordan valley.