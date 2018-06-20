Liberman to Hamas: Attacking Israel was a mistake

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman told Hamas it "made a mistake" on Wednesday, addressing the barrage of rockets and mortars aimed at Israel from the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours,



"Regarding whatever happened yesterday, I have only three words to say to Hamas - it was [a] mistake," he said during the graduation ceremony of an IDF officers' training course.



Liberman told the officers that the responsibility lying on their shoulders is similar to that of the officers who graduated the sme course fifty years ago.



"We are still surrounded by hate and cruel enemies," he said, "In the Gaza strip we face Hamas and the Islamic Jihad; in Sinai [we have] ISIS; al-Qa'eda in the Syrian border, and behind them is Iran," he said.



Share on facebook Share on twitter