Liberman warns Hamas will pay a 'heavy price'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman took a hard stance against the weekend Hamas barrage of rockets on Israel's south during the weekly cabinet meeting Sunday.
"I hope that Hamas draws the conclusion that if they do not stop they will pay a heavy price," said Liberman.
"We endured a stormy weekend and, as for next week, it is important to stress that we have no intention to accept any more rockets, kites or drones - nothing." he added.
Lauding the IDF's retaliation, Liberman added: "Hamas suffered a massive blow. We destroyed offensive tunnels as well as destroyed production and storage sites holding weapons and ammunition."
"In terms of the State of Israel, 90% of the rockets fell inside open fields or were successfully intercepted by the Iron Dome. That being said, those same rockets put Israel's security at risk and the alarms that had people to run to their shelters is an unreasonable reality and we are not going to accept it," the defense minister added.