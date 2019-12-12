Minor changes in pre-election poll, Likud primaries set for December 26

Only minor details have changed on Thursday in a first poll conducted since a third round of elections have been set for March 2.Blue and White still lead the polls with 35 expected Knesset seats, with Likud trailing behind with 32 seats, according to a Channel 12 poll. The Joint List is expected to have 13 seats; Yisrael Beytenu 8; Shas 8; United Torah Judaism 8; New Right 6; Labor-Gesher 5; Democratic Union 5. The Union of Right-wing Parties and Otzmah Yehudit are not expected to pass the electoral threshold.Meanwhile, the Likud Central Committee has approved on Thursday that the party will hold snap leadership primaries on December 26.The poll showed that Likud drops to 26 seats in case Gideon Sa'ar beats Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and heads the party. However, the Right-bloc gets strengthened in such a scenario with the New Right garnering 9 seats.Blue and White head Benny Gantz attacked Netanyahu claiming "I wanted unity and you [Netanyahu] wanted immunity." and added that "Don't let any leader position himself above the country.".Likud issued a similar statement, saying "Netanyahu accepted anything to form a unity government. Benny Gantz did everything to thwart a unity government and lead the country to elections."