Likud to convene on Thursday to confirm Netanyahu as candidate for PM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted Likud Chairman MK Haim Katz's proposal to hold a Likud meeting on Thursday to confirm Netanyahu as the Likud party's prime ministerial candidate for the 22nd Knesset.



The decision also states that for any term, or as part of a rotation deal, Likud will only be in government led by incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });