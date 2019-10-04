Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Likud to convene on Thursday to confirm Netanyahu as candidate for PM

By MAARIV ONLINE
October 4, 2019 20:32
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted Likud Chairman MK Haim Katz's proposal to hold a Likud meeting on Thursday to confirm Netanyahu as the Likud party's prime ministerial candidate for the 22nd Knesset.

The decision also states that for any term, or as part of a rotation deal, Likud will only be in government led by incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu.


