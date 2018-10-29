Livni: Israel should recognize all streams of Judaism in wake of shooting

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Opposition leader Tzipi Livni called for the recognition of all streams of Judaism by the State of Israel in response to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in the opening of the faction meeting of the Zionist Union on Monday.
"The Zionist answer to the synagogue massacre is the recognition by the State of Israel of the various streams of Judaism, which includes issues like conversion and prayer at the Western Wall."
"I have no doubt that the pain over the anti-Semitic murder in the Pittsburgh synagogue is shared by everyone," Livni continued, asserting that "American Jewry is with us in every terrorist incident in Israel and now we are with them."
Regarding the situation in Gaza, Livni stated that "The Israeli government is sitting by the phone waiting for a response from Sinwar."
"Hamas is guilty of terrorism and the Israeli government is guilty of the fact that, for four years, it left us with only one address on the Palestinian side: the terrorist organizations," she continued.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>